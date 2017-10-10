Northgate plc (NTG) PT Raised to GBX 578

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) had its price target lifted by N+1 Singer from GBX 497 ($6.53) to GBX 578 ($7.60) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTG. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Northgate plc from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Northgate plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Northgate plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 565.50 ($7.43).

Northgate plc (NTG) opened at 449.25 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 595.22 million. Northgate plc has a 12 month low of GBX 392.02 and a 12 month high of GBX 575.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.02.

In other news, insider Andrew Page purchased 30,000 shares of Northgate plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £126,600 ($166,447.54).

About Northgate plc

Northgate plc is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the light commercial vehicle hire business in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. The Company’s segments include UK, Spain and Corporate. The Company has a national network of approximately 80 branches across the United Kingdom and Ireland with a total fleet size of over 53,000 vehicles.

