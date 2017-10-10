Northern Trust Corp Has $45.49 Million Position in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of IPG Photonics Corporation worth $45,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics Corporation alerts:

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $1,311,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,125.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,017 shares of company stock worth $10,070,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IPG Photonics Corporation from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded IPG Photonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) opened at 193.98 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $196.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.68.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $369.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.06 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/northern-trust-corp-has-45-49-million-position-in-ipg-photonics-corporation-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Corporation Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.