Northern Trust Corp Has $44.66 Million Holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited worth $44,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited alerts:

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE AHL) opened at 41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.54). Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG reduced their price objective on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/northern-trust-corp-has-44-66-million-holdings-in-aspen-insurance-holdings-limited-ahl.html.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.