Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stake Lessened by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,460.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE JWN) opened at 43.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 71.57% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 70.14%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

