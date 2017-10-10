Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.36% of Sysco Corporation worth $97,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 2,088.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,207,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,054,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 86.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,426,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,910,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 122.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 898,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) opened at 53.97 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $396,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,996.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,539,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,869,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,141,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,829,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

