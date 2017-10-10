Nordea Investment Management AB Has $573,000 Stake in CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Nordea Investment Management AB maintained its position in shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,902,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 218,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in CenturyLink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CenturyLink Inc. alerts:

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) opened at 20.10 on Tuesday. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.89.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-573000-stake-in-centurylink-inc-ctl.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.