Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,099 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Align Technology by 128.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Align Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ ALGN) opened at 188.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $191.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Align Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

