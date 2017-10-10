Nomura Lowers Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) to Neutral

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded down 0.731% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.995. 111,341 shares of the company were exchanged. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.283 and a beta of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post $7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee J. Hornbaker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $337,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark K. Cox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $117,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,388,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

