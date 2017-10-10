NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Maintains Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan maintained its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. McDonald’s Corporation makes up about 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Nomura set a $172.00 target price on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 target price on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $174.00 target price on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,013,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $2,739,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 160.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

