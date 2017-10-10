NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3,384.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,833,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,856,682,000 after buying an additional 36,747,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $83,603,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,851,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,642,000 after buying an additional 382,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,925,000 after buying an additional 336,562 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 567.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 313,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.09.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $4,467,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,385 shares of company stock valued at $9,314,382. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) opened at 147.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.9825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

