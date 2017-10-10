Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Newfield Exploration worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 3.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 67.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,431 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 253,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 21.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 106.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 29.99 on Tuesday. Newfield Exploration Company has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.70 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFX. BidaskClub raised Newfield Exploration from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Roger B. Plank acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,846.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $314,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,649.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

