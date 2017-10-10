New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 55,912 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of Planet Fitness worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 391,436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 26.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a net margin of 8.77%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. BidaskClub raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $528,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

