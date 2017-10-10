New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 54,583 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of U.S. Silica Holdings worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. alerts:

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $63.00 target price on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE SLCA) opened at 30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.51 and a beta of 2.32. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.43 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.60%. U.S. Silica Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from U.S. Silica Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-buys-54583-shares-of-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca.html.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.