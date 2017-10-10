New Gold Inc. (NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of analysts have commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of New Gold (NYSE NGD) traded up 1.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03. New Gold has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,891,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,516,000 after buying an additional 30,578,881 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,729,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after buying an additional 6,458,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after buying an additional 272,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,126,000 after buying an additional 527,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,412,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 2,573,108 shares in the last quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

