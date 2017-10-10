Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,361.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $175,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $338,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,470.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,067 shares of company stock valued at $56,923,386. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 1.05% on Tuesday, reaching $194.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,935 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.63 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $203.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vetr lowered Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $162.49 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.47.

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

