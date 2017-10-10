Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Loop Capital

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $212.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vetr cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $165.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.47.

Netflix (NFLX) opened at 196.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.50 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $199.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $338,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,470.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 93,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,507,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,067 shares of company stock worth $56,923,386. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,361.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

