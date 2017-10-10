NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Given a $325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a $325.00 price target on NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CLSA downgraded shares of NetEase from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $327.04 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.59.

Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ NTES) opened at 275.63 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $211.11 and a one year high of $337.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,039,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,127,000 after buying an additional 4,737,686 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $287,603,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 63.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,551,000 after buying an additional 841,692 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 142.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 839,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,451,000 after buying an additional 493,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,517,000 after buying an additional 456,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

