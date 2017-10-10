Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Navistar International Corporation worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corporation during the first quarter worth $123,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Navistar International Corporation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Navistar International Corporation by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Navistar International Corporation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corporation during the first quarter worth $369,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Truck & Bus Gmbh Volkswagen purchased 25,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $758,473.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 499,781 shares of company stock worth $14,693,815. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navistar International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) opened at 43.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Navistar International Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.26 billion.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Corporation will post ($0.55) EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Corporation Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

