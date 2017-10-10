Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Director Stephen R. D’arcy Sells 1,000 Shares

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $44,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) traded up 0.09% on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 530,838 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. Navistar International Corporation has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $45.47. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26 billion.

Get Navistar International Corporation alerts:

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navistar International Corporation will post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/navistar-international-corporation-nav-director-stephen-r-darcy-sells-1000-shares.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proxima Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International Corporation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Navistar International Corporation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Navistar International Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Navistar International Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Navistar International Corporation from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navistar International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Navistar International Corporation from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Navistar International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

About Navistar International Corporation

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.