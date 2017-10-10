Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stake Decreased by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Navient Corporation were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Corporation in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 144.5% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Corporation in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient Corporation alerts:

In other Navient Corporation news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI) opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Navient Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Navient Corporation’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

Navient Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Navient Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Navient Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Navient Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stake Decreased by Public Sector Pension investment Board” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/navient-corporation-navi-stake-decreased-by-public-sector-pension-investment-board.html.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.