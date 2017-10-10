Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 60,119 Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,119 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of AK Steel Holding Corporation worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 74.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 2.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.20 to $6.24 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AK Steel Holding Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) opened at 5.39 on Tuesday. AK Steel Holding Corporation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.91.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. AK Steel Holding Corporation had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 735.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. AK Steel Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Corporation will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

