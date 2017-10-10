Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $3.48 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.82% of Harmonic worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Harmonic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Harmonic by 38.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ HLIT) opened at 3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The firm’s market cap is $251.94 million.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.88 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Harshman sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $27,687.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,443.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

