Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires 20,785 Shares of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.24% of Repligen Corporation worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen Corporation by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repligen Corporation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Repligen Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen Corporation alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Repligen Corporation from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Repligen Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/nationwide-fund-advisors-acquires-20785-shares-of-repligen-corporation-rgen.html.

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) opened at 37.83 on Tuesday. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Repligen Corporation had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.