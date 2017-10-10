National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Holdings Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of National General Holdings Corp worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in National General Holdings Corp in the first quarter valued at $4,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National General Holdings Corp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National General Holdings Corp by 77.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 154,574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in National General Holdings Corp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,185,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National General Holdings Corp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry Karfunkel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,832.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) opened at 20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.51 million. National General Holdings Corp had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. National General Holdings Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded National General Holdings Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded National General Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National General Holdings Corp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of National General Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General Holdings Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

National General Holdings Corp Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

