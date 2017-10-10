Mylan N.V. (MYL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MYL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mylan N.V. in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan N.V. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mylan N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mylan N.V. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.99.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.30. Mylan N.V. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mylan N.V. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,373,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,574,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,880,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,498,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,339,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan N.V.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

