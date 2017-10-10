Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor Corporation were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 68,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 63,840 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 84,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 46,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Corporation alerts:

Fluor Corporation (FLR) opened at 42.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Fluor Corporation had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fluor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-sells-1473-shares-of-fluor-corporation-flr.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fluor Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fluor Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Fluor Corporation Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.