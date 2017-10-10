Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $977,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 46,673.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,670,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ SMCI) opened at 22.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

