Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) opened at 91.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $177.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts Inc will post $5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

