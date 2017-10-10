Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

MULE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mulesoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mulesoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mulesoft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) opened at 22.13 on Monday. Mulesoft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.85 billion.

Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mulesoft will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $121,000. AO Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mulesoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

