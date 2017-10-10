Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,441,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 761,697 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $22.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mulesoft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Mulesoft Inc alerts:

The stock’s market cap is $2.96 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Mulesoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mulesoft Inc will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $121,000. AO Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mulesoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/mulesoft-inc-mule-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Mulesoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Mulesoft Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulesoft Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.