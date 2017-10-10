M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI France Index (EWQ)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France Index (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI France Index were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI France Index by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France Index during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI France Index by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,769,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,928 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France Index during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France Index by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 68,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI France Index (EWQ) opened at 30.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France Index has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

About iShares MSCI France Index

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

