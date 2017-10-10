M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,538 shares. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

