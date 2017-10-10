M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,875 Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Geo Group Inc (The) news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $462,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Carlson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $257,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,104.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Geo Group Inc (GEO) traded up 0.31% on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 158,819 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.52. Geo Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Geo Group Inc (The) had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $570.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geo Group Inc (The)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

