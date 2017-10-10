Motco Raises Stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Motco grew its position in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 264.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Vetr cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.91.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 126.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,584,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $20,826,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

