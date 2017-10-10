Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 299.7% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 212,392 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 84.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,493,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,245,000 after buying an additional 1,595,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock worth $39,298,919. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at 81.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.66.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

