Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $196.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $189.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cann reissued a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.99.

Get Amgen Inc. alerts:

Shares of Amgen (AMGN) opened at 185.46 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post $12.58 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Amgen Inc. (AMGN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/morgan-stanley-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.