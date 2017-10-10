Morgan Stanley Analysts Give STMicroelectronics NV (STM) a €11.70 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a sell rating on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.40 ($16.95).

STMicroelectronics NV (STM) opened at 16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.56. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of €7.06 and a 1-year high of €17.24. The stock has a market cap of €14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40.

About STMicroelectronics NV

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

