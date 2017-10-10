Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $609,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. maintained its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. National Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GDXJ) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 1,948,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

