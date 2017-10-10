Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $567,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial Corporation were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 98,133.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $971,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fournier J. Gale III sold 35,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $522,686.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,949.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE RF) traded up 0.033% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.015. 2,732,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.690 and a beta of 1.34.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Regions Financial Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.47 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. FBR & Co cut shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

