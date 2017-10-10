Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201,722 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.04 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/montag-caldwell-llc-cuts-holdings-in-costco-wholesale-corporation-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 154.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $183.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.