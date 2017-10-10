Monsanto Company (MON) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.50 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MON. UBS AG cut shares of Monsanto from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monsanto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Get Monsanto Company alerts:

Monsanto (NYSE MON) opened at 119.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. Monsanto has a 52 week low of $97.35 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monsanto will post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/monsanto-company-mon-given-new-118-00-price-target-at-wells-fargo-company.html.

In other news, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,717,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,243.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monsanto by 2,390.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,192,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140,936 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,786,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,087,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,057 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,491,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,274,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,829,000 after purchasing an additional 898,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.