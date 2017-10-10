Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 15,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $1,237,440.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) traded up 2.72% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. 267,545 shares of the company were exchanged. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $111.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 53,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,945,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,320,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

