Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobile TeleSystems OJSC alerts:

MBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) opened at 10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.94. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems OJSC will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/mobile-telesystems-ojsc-mbt-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 176,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.