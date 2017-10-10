MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Repurchase $10.00 million in Stock

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares on Monday, October 9th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get MiMedx Group Inc alerts:

Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ MDXG) traded down 0.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 2,042,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.92. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Repurchase $10.00 million in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/mimedx-group-mdxg-to-repurchase-10-00-million-in-stock.html.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.