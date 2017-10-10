Mimecast Limited (MIME) Receives $31.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mimecast Limited in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Mimecast Limited from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mimecast Limited in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Mimecast Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mimecast Limited by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited by 88.6% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 728,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited by 83.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after buying an additional 310,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited in the second quarter valued at about $17,278,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited by 53.1% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 587,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 203,807 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) traded down 2.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,907 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67 billion. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mimecast Limited had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $58.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Mimecast Limited’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast Limited

Mimecast Limited is a provider of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and e-mail. The Company’s suite of cloud services protects customers from the business and data security risks. It also mitigates the business disruption that e-mail failure or downtime causes. In addition, its archiving services secure, store and manage critical corporate communications and information to address the compliance and e-discovery requirements.

