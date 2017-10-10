Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas Corporation news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. 139,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $102.07 and a one year high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

