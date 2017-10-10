Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $353,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. maintained its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the first quarter worth $240,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 8.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 427.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 17.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE HIG) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. 158,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $57.16.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

