Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-cuts-stake-in-cardinal-health-inc-cah.html.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) traded up 1.32% on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. 287,341 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $32.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.