Midwest Investment Management LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Midwest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Citigroup makes up about 1.8% of Midwest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,718.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,573,000 after buying an additional 189,447,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,742,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,535,000 after buying an additional 16,257,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,167,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,269,000 after buying an additional 10,294,403 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,129,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,384,000 after buying an additional 8,464,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,317.8% in the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,536,000 after buying an additional 4,795,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C) opened at 75.39 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.90 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

