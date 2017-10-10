MetLife, Inc. (MET) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MetLife have underperformed the industry year to date. Persistent decline in MetLife’s revenues, due to decline in premiums, low investment income, decline in fees collected from Universal LIfe and investment type product and lower other revenues for more than two years bothers us. Charges related to the BrightHouse Financial spinoff will drain the company’s earnings in the coming quarters. Also uncertainty relating to the company's stock has witnessed a downward revision in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 earnings in the past seven days.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.45.

MetLife (NYSE MET) opened at 52.99 on Monday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 71.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,672,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,778,000 after buying an additional 1,529,570 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,348,000 after buying an additional 175,311 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in MetLife by 14.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,433,000 after buying an additional 157,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MetLife by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 822,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,464,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

